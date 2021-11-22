Sudhir Chaudhary dropped from Abu Dhabi Event: UAE Princess

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Princess Hend bint Faisal Al Qasim on November 21 claimed that Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News has been dropped from the Abu Dhabi event.

Earlier, the UAE princess was disappointed over his inclusion as a speaker at an Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants event. Reacting to it, she has expressed her views on Twitter.

In one of her tweets, she wrote, ” @theicai Why are you bringing an intolerant terrorist to the UAE?”.

@theicai Why are you bringing an intolerant terrorist to the UAE?! — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 19, 2021

When a criminal spews venom onto a society, that invites violence causing the burning of homes, businesses and mosques. A #MuslimHolocaust is started, together with the abuse of other minorities- Dalits/Sikhs as well. Police sit & watch. I will not welcome such hate in the UAE. — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 21, 2021

A few hours ago, the Princess wrote, ” Sudheer Chaudhary dropped from the panel of speakers at the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants”.

Sudheer Chaudhary dropped from the panel of speakers at the Abu Dhabi Chartered Accountants. pic.twitter.com/jD6JZrd84W — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) November 21, 2021

Sudhir Chaudhary was criticized earlier too

It is not the first time, earlier too Sudhir Chaudhary has been criticized for allegedly fuelling hatred against a section of the community in India.

Last year, a First Information Report (FIR) was also filed against Chaudhary over his ‘Jihad Chart’ episode which was aired on Zee News.