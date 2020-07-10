Twitter trolls Zee anchor after Nepal bans Indian news channels

The development comes after some Indian channels aired reports critical of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his government.

By Safoora Updated: July 11, 2020, 2:17 am IST
Sudhir Chaudhary
YouTube

NEW DELHI: Twitter users trolled Zee Media Group editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary after Nepal stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan.

Nepal on Thursday have switched off signals for all Indian news channels accusing them of airing reports that hurts the country’s national sentiment.

“We have stopped the distribution of all Indian news channels except Doordarshan,” Dinesh Subedi, the chairman of Multi-System Operator (MSO), foreign channel distributor, told reporters in Kathmandu.

“We have halted distribution of India’s private news channels as they have aired news reports hurting Nepal’s national sentiment,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Daily News and Analysis (DNA) host Sudhir Choudhary twitted in Hindi that the neighbouring country was scared of the news anchors of India. “The army was not needed”, he added.

नेपाल ने भारत के न्यूज़ चैनल्ज़ को ब्लॉक कर दिया है।ये देश तो भारत के news anchors से ही डर गया, सेना की तो नौबत ही नहीं आयी।— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) July 9, 2020

Soon after the tweet, Twitterati began trolling the anchor.

“This is how idiots turn shame into victory,” a Twitter user said. “It’s because of people like you our friends in Nepal have started hating some of us ! You are the most ignorant and jingoistic human ( can’t call u a journalist) I have seen in years,” said another.

Check out the reaction

Bishnu Ramal, chief advisor to Oli, said “news stories and comments coming from the Indian media against the government and Prime Minister of Nepal are highly objectionable”.

