Sudiksha Bhati Death Case: Azad stopped from meeting victim’s family

Lucknow: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was on his way to meet the family of the victim, Sudikha Bhati has been stopped in Sadopur Jhal, Gautam Budh Nagar.

He was not allowed to meet Sudikha’s family.

Accident

It may be mentioned that Sudiksha, was in India for vacations and was supposed to return to the US on August 20. The 19-year-old was on her way to Bulandshahr on a two-wheeler when the accident took place.

Her family members claimed she was with her uncle on a scooty from Dadri on Monday evening, when two men on a motorcycle started following them.

“The men were passing comments on Sudiksha and were trying to overtake her vehicle performing stunts to impress her. Suddenly, their Bullet hit Sudeeksha’s scooty and she lost balance. Sudiksha died on the spot,” said Satyendra Bhati, the uncle.

SIT

The Yogi Adityanath government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the student.

IG Pravin Kumar said that the SIT would be led by a circle officer and two inspectors.

The team will probe the circumstances that led to the girl’s death.