Suez Canal revenue hits record high 6 bn USD in 2021

Cairo: The revenue of Egypt’s Suez Canal reached 6 billion US dollars in 2021, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said in a statement on Sunday.

“Egypt’s Suez Canal earned a revenue of 6 billion USD from January until the first half of December,” Rabie said, noting that it was the period’s highest-ever revenue.

The revenue of the Suez Canal reached 5.61 billion USD in 2020 and 5.8 billion USD in 2019.

The Suez Canal is a major lifeline for global seaborne trade since it allows ships to travel between Europe and South Asia without navigating around Africa, thereby reducing the sea voyage distance between Europe and India by about 7,000 km.