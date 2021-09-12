Sufi Council meets Mahmood Ali for protection of Waqf lands in Zaheerabad

Hyderabad: A delegation led by the All India Sufi Ulema Council President Hakim Sufi Syed Mohammed Khairuddin Qadri has met the Telangana State home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and submitted a memorandum over the illegal selling of Waqf lands in Zaheerabad.

Qadri informed the home minister that a person named Syed Yousufuddin has grabbed and sold Waqf properties attached to the Dargah Syed Shah Abdul Aziz Qadri Baghdadi(R.A) illegally. He added that recently Yousufuddin sold 11 acres and 24 ghuntas of the Waqf properties.

Further, he has been selling the graveyard land by building shops on it and disrespecting the graves as well, he said. On being questioned about his illegal activities, Yousufuddin resorts to violence for which the public has decided to approach the higher authorities.

Qadri has requested the Home Minister to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety and the protection of the Waqf lands.

Mahmood Ali has made aware of all the developments to the Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem. The home minister asked the Waqf Board Chairman to immediately cancel the registrations of the 11 acres of Waqf lands and take steps for the protection of the Waqf properties in Zaheerabad.

Mohammed Yousuf Shareef, Mohammed Abdul Waheed, Mohammed Abdul Hai, Moulana Sufi Aijazuddin, Mohammed Amanullah Khan and Moulana Noor Khan were part of the delegation.