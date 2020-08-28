Suhana Khan’s ‘quarantine filming’

Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been busy filming amid quarantine, going by her social media posts.

Suhana shared two pictures of Instagram. In one, she can be seen with tears rolling down her cheeks, and in the other, she looks pensive.

“Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying ~ quarantine filming,” Suhana captioned the image.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

Source: IANS