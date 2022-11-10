Sukesh pens another letter to L-G, seeks transfer from Delhi jail

New Delhi: Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekar has written another letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking his and his wife’s transfer to any jail out of Delhi citing “severe threats” from jail administration.

He even alleged that on August 31, the CRPF personnel assaulted him inside the jail, due to which he suffered severe injury in his genitals.

“Since last one week, after my complaint to L-G office in regards to AAP and its leaders Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Ghelot and Satyender Jain, I have been receiving severe threats of all forms from Jail administration which is directed by Mr. Jain and Mr. Kejriwal,” said the Mandoli jail inmate in a letter addressed to L-G on November 7.

“As now the investigation will begin and I hold very important evidence against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena paulose who is lodged in Jail no. 16. For the last 24 hours the Jail superintendent and other officials have been putting an immense amount of pressure on me and harassing me. Apart from this Mr. Satyender Jain is sending me offers for compromise, which if I fail to accept me and my wife will be tortured to death,” stated the letter.

Also Read Conman Sukesh writes another letter to Delhi L-G, cites threat

“Deputy Superintendent of jail-16 Ms. Dinesh is threatening my wife to ask me to withdraw all charges against AAP. Ms. Dinesh Previously has received Rs. 5 lakhs as protection in money. Sir as all Jail administration is surprisingly being controlled by Mr. Jain and mainly Mr. Kejriwal. As multiple Jail staff are being investigated as well as arrested in my case all of them are targeting me, mainly the Delhi Government controlled by AAP, as the Jail works on their instructions.”

“Kindly transfer me and my wife to any close jail which is not controlled by AAP till the completion of investigation, urgently as Delhi Jail administration is completely controlled by AAP. The jail staff work as puppets of Mr. Jain and Mr. Kejriwal, due to which a few days ago I was physically assaulted despite a Supreme Court order for not accepting their demands,” he claimed in his letter.

“Kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand Jail till all the enquiry is completed, please consider this on utmost emergency as we are under grave danger because of AAP, Mr. Jain, Mr. Kejriwal and the Delhi Jail administration of Tihar and Mandoli Jails. They are so brazen that despite my Supreme Court order August 23, 2022, I was again assaulted,” the letter further added.