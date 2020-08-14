Sukhwinder Singh’s new song pays tribute to India ahead of Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 14 : Singer Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice to the title track of the film, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, and feels it is a befitting tribute to the country.

The song is composed by Vikram Montrose and written by Azeem Shirazi. The teaser of the track was released on Friday, ahead of Independence Day.

“This song is special for more than one reasons. The lyrics are beautiful yet powerful, the music is such that stays with you for long after you have heard it. It’s really an honour for an artist to be part of such a spectacular song. What’s most exciting is that it’s releasing on Independence Day, the most befitting tribute to our country, our motherland,” said Sukhwinder.

To this, Montrose added: “Creating a song as an ode to the country is on every music composer’s wishlist. Mine has come true with ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’. I couldn’t be more thankful to Sukhwinderji for lending his powerful voice to this track. The energy and passion he brings to a song is absolutely unmatched.”

“Mere Desh Ki Dharti” stars Divyenndu, Anant Vidhaat, Anupria Goenka and Inaamulhaq. It is directed by Faraz Haider. The Carnival Motion Pictures movie is slated for release later this year.

Source: IANS

