Suleiman Nagar appeals for urgent Municipal help

Nihad Amani

Hyderabad: Amidst the nationwide lockdown that has bought life to a standstill, sewage overflow — that can be attributed to the GHMC’s negligence — in the Suleiman Nagar area has instilled fear among its residents.

This area is sloppy as a result water from slightly elevate areas gushes into to homes and lanes.

Many residents of the area said, “Despite of informing our Corporator Nawazuddin, no action was taken. We are facing this issue for the past five months and now we cannot tolerate it any further.”

“A few days earlier, some GHMC workers came and had supervised the area did basic cleaning,” added the others.

Moreover, the site had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes thereby compounding the scare for the spread of corona virus across the area. Especially during a constricting lockdown, it has become very difficult to for many carry out domestic chores like washing utensils, bathing and using washrooms for residents.

“Going to prayers and the mosque is very difficult for us. The children basically being chained indoors.” added, Syed Furkhan.

The residents approached Siasat.com for help and urgently appealed to officials as failure to address this issue may lead to outbreaks of other infectious diseases.

