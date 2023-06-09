Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s opens up on her father’s second marriage

Mumbai: Sumbul Touqeer Khan received fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss 16. Through the reality show, fans were able to see the beautiful relationship she shares with her father. She spoke up about how her dad raised her and her sister single-handedly.

The sisters have now convinced their father to get married. According to ETimes report, Touqeer Khan is getting married to Nilofer, who is a divorcee and has a daughter.

“We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him,” Sumbul was quoted saying in ETimes.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s parents got divorced when she was 6. During her interview with ETimes in January last year, the actress said, “My parents got divorced when I was six, though life was different yet not difficult as I loved my dad who took care of me and my sister like a father and mother, both. My father used to wake us up for school, get us ready, prepare our breakfast and then after we used to go to school he would go to work. I was very close to my mother till we were in Delhi, my father didn’t have any problems with that. But after we shifted to Mumbai, I lost touch with my mother.”

Sumbul has been in the news for a while for the tiff between her and her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. The actress will be next seen in a single. While talking about the song she said, “The upcoming song is extremely special to my sister, dad, and me and we are working our best on it. The major reason why it is special is that Saniya and I have sung it. It is ready and we are waiting to shoot the video.”