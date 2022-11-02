Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s so far earnings from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, one of the most-hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 16, is putting her best to entertain the viewers. The actress, who is popularly known for portraying the titular character in the Hindi soap Imlie, has been one of the most talked about contestants of the season since day 1. However, latest buzz among the audience suggest that Sumbul might get evicted from the show next.

The nominated contestants for this week are — Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam. Netizens are predicting that Sumbul might bid adieu to Bigg Boss 16 next as she less entertaining compared to Soundarya and Archana.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma (Instagram)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 Remuneration

Ahead of the elimination, let’s have a look at Sumbul’s total earnings from Bigg Boss 16 so far. Reportedly, she is the highest paid celebrity contestant on the Salman Khan‘s show as the 18-years-old actress is getting paid a staggering amount of Rs 12L per week. If she gets eliminated next, her remuneration for 1 month (4 weeks) stands at around Rs 50L.

Sumbul is followed by Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan in terms of the salary.

Do you also think Sumbul will get evicted next from Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.