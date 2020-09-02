Sumit Nagal storms into US Open 2nd round

New Delhi, Sep 2 : Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal scripted history by becoming the first Indian since 2013 to enter the second round of the US Open.

Nagal stormed into the second round of the Grand Slam by defeating US’ Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday. With this the 23-year-old became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years.

Nagal maintained a win percentage of 80 per cent on his first serves in the first set during which the experienced American made 15 unforced errors.

The Indian continued to dominate and clinched the second set 6-3 but was broken at a crucial juncture in the 3rd set after which Klahn held his serve and forced a 4th set.

Nagal gathered his focus back and clinched an early break. There was no looking back from thereon as the Indian youngster wrapped the first-round match in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

