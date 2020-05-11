Summary of my mother, Parineeti shares adorable video of her mom

New Delhi: To mark the special occasion of Mother’s Day, actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday took to social media and shared a funny video featuring her mom that, as she says, gives a ‘summary’ of her mother.

The 31-year-old star shared the video on Twitter, where the actor is seen recording the actions of her mother.

In the video, her mother is seen continuously searching for keys from her bag, only to find it later. Meanwhile, she also asks Parineeti to stop shooting her.

Summary of my mother: Spends hours looking for keys in her bag. Will keep asking the bag – “Arey? Where is it?” Will get irritated when the bag doesn’t answer. Will find the keys 25mins later, and then act casual as if she found them in a second. Repeat. Happy Mothers Day mom! pic.twitter.com/im06plJugS — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 10, 2020

Taking it to the captions, the ‘Kesari’ actor wrote: “Summary of my mother: Spends hours looking for keys in her bag. Will keep asking the bag – “Arey? Where is it?” Will get irritated when the bag doesn’t answer. Will find the keys 25mins later, and then act casual as if she found them in a second. Repeat. Happy Mothers Day mom!”

Meanwhile, the actor is doing her bit and has stepped forward to do more amid the COVID-19 crisis. She has decided to go on a virtual coffee date with people to raise funds that will feed 4,000 family members of 1,000 daily wage earners of our country.

Source: ANI

