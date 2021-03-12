Summer blues: Viral diseases are increasing due to rise in temperature

Hyderabad: Viral diseases are on increase in twin cities due to hot weather. There are people who are vulnerable to an increase in temperature and thus they are anxious a lot.

Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, cough, cold, sore eyes, rashes on the face, and itching of skin are some of the common ailments of the summer season. These ailments are common at the end of April. However, the hospitals are reporting these cases at the end of March this season.

According to the officials of the Health Department, the government instructions were conveyed to all the Public health centers, Basti clinics and government hospitals to provide better treatment to patients coming with summer diseases.

Common summer diseases occur during the daytime. Hence the people must avoid too much exposure to the sun, especially from noon to around 3 pm, when the sun’s rays are directly perpendicular.

Here are some of the most common diseases in summer and tips to avoid them.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke or hyperthermia is a common summer disease that results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures. It is preceded by signs of heat exhaustion like headaches, dizziness, and weakness and results in unconsciousness, organ failure, and eventually death. One tip for treating Hyperthermia is by outside cooling of the body with the help of water, cold air, or ice packs.

Food poisoning

One of the most common summer diseases is food poisoning which is caused by the consumption of contaminated food or water. The warm weather provides a fertile environment for bacterial growth leading to food contamination. It spreads by bacteria, viruses, toxins, and chemicals that post entering the human body cause the onset of stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting. Raw meat, food sold in the open by roadside vendors, and contaminated water are common carriers of disease-causing microbes.

Dehydration

This is one of the most common problems that occur in summer when water intake does not compensate for water loss. During summers, we tend to lose a lot of water and salts in the form of sweat without realizing it. This needs to be replenished for the normal functioning of the body.

Mumps

Another common disease in the summer is mumps. It is an extremely contagious viral disease. It is known to occur mainly in children during peak summer. It can be transmitted when an infected person sneezes or coughs into neighboring people.

It affects the parotid gland in front of the ears causing severe swelling, pain, and fever.

Chicken Pox

One of the most common summer diseases. Common symptoms include scabs, blisters, itchy skin, redness, high-grade fever, loss of appetite, and headache.

Measles

This common summer disease is a contagious respiratory infection caused by a virus. Its initial symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and red eyes. These symptoms later progress to measles rash, fever, cough, runny nose, and tiny white spots within the mouth. The rashes are seen around the hairline and face in most cases.

Typhoid

It is a water-borne disease passed on through the orofecal route. Its common symptoms include high fever, fatigue, weakness, abdominal pain, headache, and loss of appetite.

Sunburn

Sunburn is caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun that damage your skin cells. Overexposure to harmful ultra-violet radiation from the sun may lead to painful rashes on the skin.

Heat rashes

It is a red or pink rash usually found on areas of the body that are covered with clothing. It happens during hot humid conditions and is most common in children. Heat rash develops when sweat ducts become blocked and swell up, looking like dots or tiny pimples on the skin. It often causes discomfort and itching.

Other waterborne diseases

A few other summer diseases include diarrhea, dysentery, cholera and are the most common water-borne diseases.

Few tips to avoid common summer diseases

Drink plenty of water and increase fluid intake like coconut water, buttermilk, and lemon water, both at home and while traveling to keep yourself hydrated. Ensure you have at least 10-12 glasses of water all day.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes as dark-colored clothes absorb more heat and tight clothes do not let your body sweat. Opt for light and absorbent materials like cotton.

While traveling or during outdoor activities, avoid heavy exercise. Seek shade and rest. Never sit in a car exposed to the hot sun and try to find park your vehicle under the shade. Apply ice packs and pain relievers for comfort if having sunburns caused due to sun rays.

Wash your hands properly and follow general hygiene rules while handling food. Also, wash your hands before touching or cooking any food items to prevent food and water-borne infections.

Make it a practice to wash your hands every time you visit the washroom. Do not eat undercooked and street food and avoid eating outside. Try to eat fresh fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, sugarcane, and mangoes.

To avoid sore eyes and further spread of infection, clean your hands properly, wash and lubricate your eyes with clean water to ease soreness.

Apply mosquito repellent and avoid mosquito breeding places.