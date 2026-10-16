Summer-like heat pushes Telangana power demand to all-time high

Hyderabad: Summer-like weather conditions in mid-October have pushed Telangana’s electricity demand to an all-time high of 20,003 MW, reflecting the pressure on the power sector even as the State moves into the post-monsoon season.

The State recorded the peak demand at 10.29 am on October 15, the highest in its history. On the same day, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) supplied 228.14 million units (MU), its highest-ever daily supply.

The record demand comes amid unusually warm conditions, with households, commercial establishments and other consumers relying on electricity to cope with the heat. The latest figures underline the challenge of meeting rising demand while maintaining an uninterrupted supply.

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Telangana’s power utilities managed the record demand without disruption, attributing the achievement to advance planning, coordination and the efforts of engineers, substation operators, linemen and field staff.

Compared with the previous year, the rise in demand has been particularly sharp. Telangana recorded a peak demand of 15,906 MW on September 9, 2025, while the corresponding figure on September 9 this year stood at 19,543 MW, an increase of nearly 23 per cent. The demand subsequently climbed to 20,003 MW on October 15.

The surge has been attributed to high temperatures and humidity, increased use of air-conditioners, expanding urban and commercial activity, and agricultural power requirements. The weaker monsoon and reduced rainfall have also added to the pressure on the power sector.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Jitesh V. Patil said the utility remained committed to ensuring quality and uninterrupted power supply to agricultural, domestic, commercial and industrial consumers. The utility credited its engineers, substation operators, linemen and field staff for handling the record demand through coordinated efforts.