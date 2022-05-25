Sumona Chakravarti tying knot? Here’s the truth

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi television industry. Be it her comic timing or her flawless looks, she has been on the receiving end of a lot of love from fans.

She started her career at the young age of 11 with Indra Kumar’s directorial Mann and has been seen in a few Bollywood movies ever since. Sumona’s career, however, skyrocketed after her stint in TV show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’. Since then, she has featured in many shows including ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’, ‘Savdhaan India’, and ‘Jamai Raja’.

Recently, the actress have been hogging the limelight for her rumored marriage. The news of her getting married to Samrat Mukerji, the cousin of Bollywood stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji, has been doing the rounds on social media.

However, Sumona has cleared the air by sharing a statement on her official Instagram handle. She uploaded an Instagram story stating, “Dear Tabloids, Thank you for taking interest in my personal life but it really ain’t necessary. I am not getting married. You’ll like to keep circulating my wedding rumor every year very diligently. Who I date, marry or live with is my own personal business and if I ever feel like sharing, I will. Until then, I request all to stop speculating, it’s an earnest request. Thank You!”

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sumona said, “Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don’t like to talk about my personal life. If ever there’s any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it.”

When asked about Samrat Mukerji, she said, “He’s a friend. That’s about it. I don’t speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way.”

When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, “I think I have answered your question.”

On the professional front, Sumona, after leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, is enjoying her time off with family and friends. Recently, she took to Instagram to share glimpses of her visit to the Tadoba National Park.