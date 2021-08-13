Sumona did not quit The Kapil Sharma Show, there’s a BIG twist!

Mumbai: The much-awaited new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a grand comeback on August 15. The makers are creating huge abuzz among the audience with promos and pictures from the sets. The first promo of the comedy show was released on July 25.

However, fans were quick to notice that one popular face from the comedy show was missing. Sumona Chakravarti, who often played the role of Kapil Sharma’s wife on TKSS, was missing from the promos. Since then rumours were rife that the actress has left the show.

Archana Puran Singh breaks silence

Shutting all the speculations, Archana Puran Singh, who is returning as the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, said that Sumona is definitely a part of the new show. Speaking to Aaj Tak, she said, “If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona.”

Sumona shares BTS from The Kapil Sharma Show

Putting an end to the speculations, Sumona Chakravarti recently shared a photo from the set of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show on her Instagram stories. She announced that she is ‘Back to work’.

Fans of Sumona Chakravarti now can heave a sigh of relief as their favorite artist will be seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show went off air in February this year as Kapil took a paternity leave after the birth of his second child, Tirshaan. The comedy show will also star Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh and Sudesh Lehri. It is all set to premiere on August 15 and the first guest on the show will be Akshay Kumar. Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar will also promote Bhuj on the show.