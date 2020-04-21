SumTotal contributes Rs 10 Lakh to fight COVID-19

Hyderabad: SumTotal, a leading provider of talent development suite has made a contribution of INR 8 lakh towards Telangana Government’s CM Relief Fund in an endeavor to help support the state’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The monetary assistance is aimed at strengthening the measures that are being taken against the possible spread of the virus and helping the underprivileged people of the society. The amount will be further utilized by the authorities for people under distress due to the pandemic and to curtail its spread in the community by providing requisite healthcare facilities.

SumTotal System’s India Management team led by Krishna Prasad (Sr. Director HR, APAC), Ankur Gupta (Sr. Director Marketing), Subramanyam Gutti (Sr. Director Finance) and Chandra Mouli (Director Facilities) met Shri K.T. Rama Rao, the Minister of MA & UD, Industries and IT & C to extend their contribution.

The amount was raised with the help of SumTotal System’s employee’s contribution, which was matched by the company for this relief fund. SumTotal Systems also donated an additional INR 2 lakh to Cyberabad Police to help them equip with resources and gears necessary for their daily duties.

