Sunday evenings on Hyderabad’s Tank Bund filled with music and much more

Hyderabad: Sunday evenings on Tank Bund road along Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad was fun-filled with music, art, handicrafts and a plethora of other activities.

The coveted ceremonial Bagpiper Band of the Indian Army, AOC Secunderabad performed live on Sunday evening.

It was followed by local artists wowing the citizens with their beatboxing and singing skills. Traditional folk artists also display their talent for the visitors, officials said.

Professional clown artists, jugglers, cyclists, etc., have showcased their acts all along the stretch wooing the kids in particular. Moreover, a laser show was their as planned which is sure to enthrall the crowd.

Dedicated stalls have been allotted to the handicraft artisans from Shilparamam to sell their products making it a treat for the shopping lovers. TSCO handloom products, stalls with a mix of eco-friendly and a wide variety of handicrafts will all was present.

As a gesture for the visiting citizens, the urban forestry wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) distributed free saplings to all.

Along with music, shopping and plethora of other activities, a number of food trucks was also present all along Tank Bund road ensuring that the food lovers will not be disappointed. Mobile public toilets and ambulance facility was also arranged. All arrangements are being made keeping in mind that the main road remains clear for visitors to walk freely.

The well-lit Tank Bund road will be a go-to spot for all the citizens this Sunday with a perfect carnival setting, an official said.