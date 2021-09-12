‘Sunday Funday’ at Tank Bund huge hit with Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Tank Bund’s new facelift for the weekend called ‘Sunday Fundays’ has enthralled residents of the city who have been pleasantly surprised by the number of activities the area now has to offer. The bund, or connecting road on the Hussain Sagar, has become the new arts and culture corner starting Sunday.

The weekend hangout spot was earlier not like this, as the Tank Bund road was only cordoned-off for the public to ‘chill’ and enjoy the view. However, it has now changed starting this weekend. In fact, the move has garnered the attention of people with this progressive change. Post the implementation of traffic free Sundays, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led government has ensured that the bund has carved for itself a unique identity.

The area now can boast of a new range of activities from arts and crafts to artisans from the city’s Shilparamam to a delightful laser show. In fact, this weekend had a performance by the Ceremonial Bagpiper band of Indian army as well. Even traditional folk artists, professional jugglers and clowns were a part of the ceremony which left the crowd in awe.

As part of the event, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) also distributed free saplings to individuals with an eye on promoting environmental causes and oneness with nature.

Twitter went berserk with citizens from Hyderabad sharing photos and videos of the glitz Tank bund had to offer. Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar also praised the new development and also had kind words to say about state IT Minister KT Rama Rao for granting citizens a delightful weekend.

Not to be missed “Sunday Funday” on Sept 12 from 5-10 pm @ Tank Bund



-Ceremonial Bagpiper Band of Indian Army

-art & crafts stalls

– display & sale from Shilaramam artisans

– food trucks

-TSCO handloom stall

– free distribution of saplings by @HMDA_Gov

&

– Laser show@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/phFjd6W6Bd — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 11, 2021

Tank Bund’s facelift was a result of a twitter user asking KTR to provide for traffic free Sundays. The minister complied with the request and the police in the city ensured traffic diversions were implemented. However, the complete revamping of the bund still caught residents of Hyderabad by surprise and they expressed their excitement by taking to Twitter.

This Sunday, the Hyderabad police also blocked traffic on either sides of the Tank Bund road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. as usual, so pedestrians could hang out by the lakeside and revel in the culture the area had to offer. Additionally, the authorities also arranged for the Ganesh immersion on Tank Bund road to be permitted only after 10 p.m. on September 12 and that too from the NTR Marg/Sailing club/ Marriott hotel side.