Owaisi visits Charminar to finalise arrangements for ‘Sunday-Funday’ like event

Hyderabad: Observing the overwhelmingly positive response to the Sunday Funday weekends on Tank Bund, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited Charminar, on Thursday, to finalize arrangements for a similar event planned at the monument.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted pictures from Owaisi’s visit to the area today, to finalize arrangements for a traffic-free and pedestrian-friendly program this Sunday.

“Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam”



“Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam”: MP Hyderabad Janaab Asad Owaisi, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar & Ahmed Balala visited #Charminar precinct today to finalise arrangements for traffic free & pedestrian friendly program for coming Sunday.

Our effort is to make it a pleasant experience for all” tweeted Kumar, tagging the state minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao.

The arrangements for the weekend event in Old City are being looked after by the Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar, who was also present alongside Hyderabad MLA, Ahmed Balala, to inspect the area. The event planned for Sunday has been named ‘Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam’.

In September, K T Rama Rao launched the “Sunday -Funday” at the Tank Bund which aims to be a recreational event for the people of Hyderabad. The event encapsulates a number of activities from arts and crafts to artisans from the city’s Shilparamam to a delightful laser show.