Sunday Guardian slammed for publishing column of Abhijit

New Delhi: Pratik Sinha, the Co-founder of AltNews highlighted the objectionable remarks made by Columnist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra. Tagging Sunday Guardian, he wrote, “On June 6, @SundayGuardian published a column by a person who uses language such as “flash your mum”, “spit on her”. Lets tag @SundayGuardian and remind them of all instances of objectionable speech by this person and help them know their columnist better”.

On June 6, @SundayGuardian published a column by a person who uses language such as "flash your mum", "spit on her". Lets tag @SundayGuardian and remind them of all instances of objectionable speech by this person and help them know their columnist better. pic.twitter.com/RTCLgo9BW0 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 8, 2020

Reacting on it, many twitterati slammed Sunday Guardian for giving space to such columnist. One of them wrote, “@SundayGuardian @ThePrintIndia – shocked to know that your journalists use such foul language – that too in public. Even more shocking is that you are so silent about it. Silence is collusion @HateSpeechBeda see how hatred gets amplified @its_ayush_here thank you for sharing”.

@SundayGuardian @ThePrintIndia – shocked to know that your journalists use such foul language – that too in public.

Even more shocking is that you are so silent about it.

Silence is collusion@HateSpeechBeda see how hatred gets amplified@its_ayush_here thank you for sharing — Dr. Sylvia Karpagam (MD Community medicine) (@sakie339) June 8, 2020

Another person wrote, “Boycott Sunday guardian”.

Boycott Sunday guardian — Adv. AJAY SINGH (@KUNWARAJAY007) June 8, 2020

Shame on @SundayGuardian — Last Man Standing RELUCTANT_ECONOMIST (@Mnomics_) June 8, 2020

It all started after Mohammed Zubair, the Co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, had tweeted, “Dr. Aarti Lalchandani refers COVID +ve Muslims as terrorists, Wants govt to send Jamatis to Jungle & Jail instead of exhausting resources. She is the same lady who’d earlier alleged that Jamatis were spitting, misbehaving & demanding Biryani. @DMKanpur”

Dr. Aarti Lalchandani refers COVID +ve Muslims as terrorists, Wants govt to send Jamatis to Jungle & Jail instead of exhausting resources. She is the same lady who'd earlier alleged that Jamatis were spitting, misbehaving & demanding Biryani. @DMKanpurpic.twitter.com/N05xM78D2p — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 31, 2020

In response to this tweet, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra called Zubair “Jihadi Jabbar” and making offensive remarks. He tweeted, “Tell you what Jihadi Jabbar, if you agree I’ll come to your house, flash your mum, spit on her, piss in your living room & demand pork Vindaloo for 3 months. Let’s see if your mum sends me to jail/jungle or keeps feeding me biriyani & wasting expensive test kits & beds on me. Ok?”.

Reacting over it, Pratik Sinha tagged The Print India and wrote, “A proud moment for the investors, owners and employes of The Print India”.

He's a columnist at @ThePrintIndia. Talks about flashing at mothers and spitting on them. A proud moment for the investors, owners and employees of @ThePrintIndia, who continue their association with this individual without protest. pic.twitter.com/OJ2qNHzBtN — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 3, 2020

He also appears regularly on channels like @IndiaToday, @republic and @TimesNow. I have very little hope in Indian TV channels making any amends because these channels are beyond shaming. pic.twitter.com/S3JjXk1hbG — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) June 3, 2020

Iyer-Mitra is associated with various publications, most famously including The Print which has regularly published his articles. After his response to Mohammed Zubair, several Twitter users, including journalists have asked the micro-blogging site to take away his blue-tick. They also demanded organizations to boycott him.

Hello @ShekharGupta , you are the President of the Editors Guild of India and this man is a columnist with your publication. And despite his bigotry, his rape threats and Islamophobic rants, you continue to publish him ? pic.twitter.com/3K8hUGD7oQ — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 3, 2020

Dear @IndiaToday it would be nice if you could exercise more discretion in selecting your panelists. https://t.co/0srrQVkwec — Vijainder K Thakur (@vkthakur) June 3, 2020

Even after the controversy, Sunday Guardian went ahead and published Iyer-Mitra’s column on 6th June.

This time, Pratik Sinha tagged the newspaper to help its management to know the columnist better.

