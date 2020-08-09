(SUNDAY MORNING RELEASE -- 9 am) Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. To be seen from the moon sign (Rashi), this is your forecast for August 10-16

Aries

Your self-confidence will be at its peak this week. You will spend time on yourself and will prioritise tasks meticulously. You will remain energetic and ambitious and will be able to take some tough decisions at work. You are likely to be somewhat intolerant of divergent opinions which can lead to arguments. Try to see things from others’ perspective to obtain the necessary cooperation at home and workplace. In the middle of the week, you will like to remain a home bird and will spend time with family. It may not be a bad idea to assess your ongoing saving schemes to ensure they are headed in the right direction. Towards the end of the week, you could travel on account of work. Married life will remain harmonious and it may not be a bad idea to take stock of pending family matters. By and large, health will remain fine but infections relating to chest should not be ignored.

Tip of the week: Take everybody along

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may be bogged down by financial worries. There can be additional expenditure related to health which may cause anxiety and stress. However, by the middle of the week, you will regain your composure and will be able to take decisions to improve your monetary health. Towards the second half of the week, you will be able to repay debts. Any outstanding payment is likely to be recovered which will increase your liquidity. This is a good time to consider a change of job and you might hear positive news in this regard by the end of the week. Health will need supervision especially during the initial part of the week. Sensitive areas include eyes, throat and respiratory tract. Students appearing for competitive exams will perform better than expected. Any form of physical workout will help improve your well-being.

Tip of the week: Plan your savings

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Gemini

The beginning of the week will bring good news pertaining to finances. There could be inflow of additional income by way of recovery of pending payment, improvement in stock value or gift from a loved one. You will become more structured and disciplined in your approach. Your efforts will be recognised by your seniors at work. A positive outcome can be expected by those who have recently appeared for a job interview. Due to a hectic professional life, you may not be able to spend quality time with your family. Towards the middle of the week, you could face some health concerns relating to lungs and feet. Your interest in spirituality will increase and you are likely to delve deeper in your quest to explore the unknown. Relationships with your spouse and siblings may need to be addressed on priority and any differences should be managed effectively.

Tip of the week: Structure your thoughts

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

Cancer

This will be a satisfying week professionally, especially for those working abroad or looking for foreign collaborations. You will receive active support from friends and colleagues and you may participate in a social gathering this week. You are heading for a positive phase in your career and all your past efforts will be adequately rewarded shortly. Gain through stock investment is indicated during the middle of the week. The health of your mother may be a cause for concern, but family bond shall remain strong. Your spouse will remain cooperative and committed towards your goals. Towards the end of the week, you could face health issues relating to stomach and gall bladder. An active love life is on the cards this week and the relationship is likely to gain strength in future. Donation or charity in any form will help bring in positivity.

Tip of the week: Look for new opportunities

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Leo

In the initial part of the week, you may face unnecessary hurdles and obstacles in your path. You may have to put in extra effort to realise your goals and ambitions. Journeys undertaken during this week may not be fruitful and may take a physical toll. On the family front, there could be a difference of opinion with your father. Additionally, you may not be able to express your feelings and emotions which may not give you the desired satisfaction in personal relationships. Relief will be in sight from the middle of the week. Those looking for new career opportunities are likely to witness a positive development. Those in business are likely to garner profits. You could look at additional investments to expand business. Married life will continue to remain a sour point and your spouse’s health could cause worry. You will continue to evolve in your love life and strengthen the existing bond further.

Tip of the week: Wait for the right time

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

Virgo

From the onset of the week, you are likely to face financial difficulties. You are advised to reassess your savings and take decisions as per available resources. Do not trust anyone blindly and keep your financial secrets safe, else you may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation. Your spouse will continue to be your pillar of strength. There will be gradual improvement in your situation from the middle of the week. You could participate in religious functions. Eligible natives are likely to come across suitable proposals. Students will be able to overcome obstacles in studies. There will be further improvement in your situation towards the end of the week. You could be presented with an opportunity to increase your income. On the health front, a balanced diet will go a long way in protecting you from ailments relating to stomach and digestion. Indulgence in yoga and meditation will be beneficial.

Tip of the week: Avoid trusting people blindly

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

Libra

This will be an auspicious week for those involved in business. New partnerships could be formed and important business decisions could be taken. A new job opportunity could knock on your door during the initial part of the week. Those involved in metal trading, chemicals and petroleum products will see added profits. Natives looking to get married will receive suitable proposals this week and a positive outcome is on the anvil. During the middle of the week, you could face some health problems relating to respiration and nervous system. You may remain insecure about your relationships and find it difficult to trust your partner. Your emotional quotient is expected to be high this week, hence you are advised to keep your guard up to avoid being hurt. On the positive side, friends will remain supportive and a valuable advice from a near one could turn out to be positive in the long run.

Tip of the week: Keep your guard up

Lucky days: Saturday, Sunday

Scorpio

Health and well-being will remain your key priority areas this week. There could be stress and anxiety due to additional workload which can impact your health. Do not worry as you will be able to catch up on pending items in the later part of the week. On the positive side, sudden gain through prudent speculation is indicated. This is also a good time to obtain a new loan. Your married life will be harmonious and your spouse will stand by your side during any adverse situation. From the middle of the week, your career prospects will brighten up and there could be new job offers or business tie-ups which will elevate your status in the long run. This is a good time to repay your existing debt. However, you are advised to be cautious in making new investment decisions towards the end of the week. Health issues relating to neck, collar bone and limbs may need attention.

Tip of the week: Stay in the present

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

Sagittarius

All your pending tasks are likely to be completed this week. An increment or gain of position is expected for professionals. Profit and income from shares, lottery or prudent market investment can turn out to be profitable. Students will remain fully devoted to their studies and will taste success in competitive exams. In the middle part of the week, there could be quarrels within the family over property matters which can disturb your peace of mind. This is also the time when you could face health issues, especially those relating to the groin region. Nonetheless, you are likely to obtain support from your maternal relations. Towards the end of the week, there could be minor disputes with your loved one. But professionally, you will be well appreciated by your seniors. New business partnerships could flourish.

Tip of the week: It is time to shine

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

Capricorn

This week, you are likely to spend a lot of time with your family. The health of your mother can prove to be worrisome and adequate medical intervention is advised, as and when required. Those willing to sell property may find prospective buyers, but you are advised against finalising the deal till the beginning of next week. Those in government position may receive transfer orders. Professionally, an innovative approach will improve productivity and you shall be able to execute your plans and ideas in the desired manner. During the middle part of the week, your children’s education will keep you busy. Existing investments will offer you good gains. But relation with spouse may deteriorate as ego clashes can lead to breakdown in communication. You shall remain prone to ill health and ailments concerning lower abdomen and spine must not be taken casually.

Tip of the week: Do things differently

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

Aquarius

This week, you will be adequately rewarded for your efforts. You need to stay proactive and undertake calculated risks to further your career prospects. Use of new forms of technology could be a boon to expand your business. You are likely to be on the move this week. A short travel is indicated in the early part of the week which will provide you additional exposure. Gains can also be expected from foreign sources in the form of new investments in your business. Siblings and friends are likely to remain supportive and you will share an affectionate relationship with them. Towards the middle of the week, expenditure on household work is indicated. Any investment decision relating to real estate should be postponed. Towards the end of the week, you will remain involved with your children as they may face some minor health issues. Your health will remain guarded.

Tip of the week: Be proactive

Lucky days: Friday, Saturday

Pisces

This week, you will be able to multiply your income which will increase your savings. You could receive funds through sale of immovable asset which will improve your monetary status. You are also likely to get relief from previous loans and liabilities. During the middle of the week, you are likely to experience positive developments at your workplace. During the later part of the week, you are likely to meet new friends and indulge in recreational activities which will help you rejuvenate. However, some dispute with your sibling is likely and you are advised to be transparent in documentation work. You are likely to acquire a dominating nature which may not go down too well with your spouse, which can spoil your peace of mind. Pay heed to the advice of elderly family members. Problems related to teeth and eyes must not be ignored.

Tip of the week: Engage in recreation

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Source: IANS

