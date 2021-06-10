Sundeep Kishan recalls hilarious moment when he punched co-star Neha

Hyderabad:Actor Sundeep Kishan, known for his work in Telugu films, will soon be seen in the action comedy film “Gully Rowdy”.

The actor has shared a funny incident where he ended up punching his co-star Neha Shetty. The crew was working on strict deadlines and fatigue led to an incident which left everyone in splits.

Sharing the incident, Sundeep told IANS: “There was an action sequence that took almost 19 takes because of some technical error. We were all stressed out because we were shooting at 4 in the morning and were desperate to get the right take.”

He went on to say: “Now, in that hustle, my co-star Neha missed the timing and the punch landed on her face. Thankfully, she didn’t get injured and was very sweet about it. After a point, I got habitual getting injured every now and then during action sequences, but yes, it did freak me out.”

The film is his second collaboration with director G. Nageswara Reddy after the 2019 comedy “Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL”.