‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ raises over Rs. 19 lakh in 1st week of movement

New Delhi, Aug 22 : The ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ movement, which was initiated by Procam International on August 15, has raised Rs 19,52,248 in its first week for the livelihoods which have been lost in the last few months due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The citizens have taken up to the movement with all their heart as the initiative has completed its goal of covering the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times since India celebrated its 74th Independence Day this year. The participants, who have registered for the movement at a fee starting at Rs 99 upwards, pledged a total of 5,50,490 km in the initiative so far.

The people of the country, who have joined the movement, hail from 31 states and union territories as of August 19, which include Andaman and Nicobar Island, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Pondicherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A number of people from Austria, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Ireland, Spain, UAE, UK and US have also joined the cause to help millions of people in India to get back on their feet.

The movement has received support from a host of celebrities across sports and the Indian entertainment industry such as Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, three-time Olympic medallist Eliud Kipchoge, cricketers KL Rahul and Shikha Pandey, Paralympic Games silver medallist Deepa Malik and film actors Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty and Rahul Bose, among others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.