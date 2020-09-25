Sunil Gavaskar receives flak over his nasty comments on Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: The former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar is facing criticism for his controversial and very unsavoury comments on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Gavaskar was a part of the commentary team as Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night and the Indian captain failed to rise up to the challenge.

Sunil Gavaskar comments on Anushka Sharma

In the commentary box, Sunil Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Virat’s actor wife Anushka. Gavaskar reportedly said, “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain”. (Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka’s balls during the lockdown).

The remark made by Sunil Gavaskar was in bad taste and did not go down well with the Indian skipper’s fans.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting 🥳

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today🥳

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat😂#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Netizens started criticizing Sunil Gavaskar with some of them urging the BCCI to remove him from the commentary panel.

Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field.

Anushka Sharma replies to Gavaskar

Now, Anushka Sharma has taken to Instagram to give Sunil Gavaskar, a befitting reply. In the story, she wrote. “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message was distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? “

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this,” Anusha Sharma further added.

However, this is not for the first time that Anushka Sharma has been dragged, same is done every time Virat’s team loses in an IPL match.