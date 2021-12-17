Sunil Grover aka Gutthi is back, shares stage with Salman Khan

Mumbai: The ‘powerhouse of talent’ Sunil Grover is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors and comedians in the Indian film industry today. He rose to the fame with his fictional characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutti and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. All his onscreen characters are extremely popular among the audience. However, the comedian made an exit from TKSS a couple of years ago and fans have been missing his presence on the show.

Sunil Grover enjoys a huge fan base and had won millions hearts of many with his performances and witty comedy timing. He was recently a part of the Dabangg tour along with Salman Khan that took place in Riyadh on 10th December.

Post the event, Salman Khan and the whole team interacted with Bollywood Hungama wherein they opened up on the live performance and the active crowd they witnessed.

During his interaction, Salman revealed how Sunil Grover, while donning his role of Gutti, wanted to get him married as soon as possible. “Saab meri shaadi karane ke peeche pade the. Aur jazbaati ho gaye. Fake Amitabh Bachchan getting aggressive, on set that why aren’t you getting married. I think inki shaadi ho chuki hai isliye they want me to get married”. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunil Grover has featured in several Bollywood films like Ghajini, Heropanti, Baaghi, Pataakha and Bharat. He has also worked in web series including Sunflower and Tandav.