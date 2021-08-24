Sunil Grover all set to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: One of the talented actors and comedians in the industry, Sunil Grover has time and again impressed the audiences with his versatility. He rose to fame with multiple stints of television. Bollywood stars are always in awe of his comic timing post The Kapil Sharma Show. He is undoubtedly climbing high on success with his effortless acting on both silver and big screens.

Now, the ardent fans of comedian can rejoice as he might share screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s upcoming movie. It is being reported that the makers have roped in Sunil to play key role in the movie.

A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover are confirmed to play key roles in Atlee’s directorial. Source further added that many more names from the Northern and Southern industry are expected to join the cast.

Sunil has already starred with Salman Khan in Bharat. He won appreciation for his performance in films like Gabbar Is Back, Pataakha, among others.

Coming back to the movie, the yet untitled project will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is touted to be the biggest film from the production house in terms of scale, and budget.