Sunil Grover exits Kapil Sharma show 3 to join Bigg Boss 15?

Mumbai: Sunil Grover is one of the most loved actors in India. His onscreen characters from The Kapil Sharma Show — Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi are extremely popular among the audience. However, the comedian, who made an exit from the show a couple of years ago, will not be seen in its upcoming season.

According to a latest report in Pinkvilla, Sunil Grover has been approached by Bigg Boss 15 makers and is expected to take part in Salman Khan’s show. “Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not,” a source close to show informed the news portal.

Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabi (YouTube)

It is noteworthy that Sunil Grover and Salman Khan share a cordial relationship and had already worked together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. If Sunil accepts the show’s offer, it will be treat for his fans to watch him on one of the biggest controversial shows on Indian television.

Speaking about Bigg Boss, this year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. However, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan. Many names are being speculated who are likely to partake in the show. Some of the big names are Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Harshad Chopda and Mallika Sherawat among others.