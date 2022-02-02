Sunil Grover hospitalised, undergoes heart surgery

Mumbai: Popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to ETimes report, he has undergone a heart surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani too confirmed the news on Instagram and also shared an update that his health is now improving.

Speaking to News 18, a source said, “He shot for a web series in Pune recently despite his health condition. He finished the shoot like an absolute professional and left for his treatment. He had blockages in his heart but he still shot a few scenes and completed his commitment.”

Sunil Grover rose to the fame with his fictional characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutti and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, who has successfully ventured into the world of acting, has featured in several Bollywood films like Ghajini, Heropanti, Baaghi, Pataakha and Bharat. He has also worked in web series including Sunflower and Tandav.

He enjoys a huge fan base and had won millions hearts of many with his performances and witty comedy timing.