Sunitha Krishnan in isolation ward after Bangkok return

Hyderabad: Social activist Sunitha Krishnan, was admitted to the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital on Monday after she walked in with complaints of mild cough. She had returned from Bangkok earlier in the day. The results are expected on Tuesday.

Tweeting from the hospital, Krishnan wrote: “…I am admitted for suspected Coronavirus infection as I have just come back from Bangkok with a mild cough. The tests have been done and we are awaiting the results.”

Krishnan, who was on an official-cum-personal visit to Bangkok, later told TOI, “As a responsible citizen, I self-reported because I didn’t want anybody to be harmed because of me. As I was coming from a country that had reported such incidents, I thought it was my duty to report it and not go home and rule out the possibility of having the virus. It isn’t like I have been tested positive yet.”

Earlier, in a string of tweets, she not only spoke about her health but also complained about the delayed response by staff at Gandhi. “…The display for the Coronavirus desk is prominent everywhere. But the urgency to ensure immediate response looks less than the desired level…They have not started the tests yet (1.30 hrs since I arrived). I believe the results make it take 48hrs. At this pace, I have a feeling I am might be here sometime (sic)”.