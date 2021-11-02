Sunjay Sudhir appointed as next India’s ambassador to UAE

Abu Dhabi: Senior diplomat Sunjay Sudhir has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian ministry of external affairs announced on Monday.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Sudhir replaces Pavan Kapoor as India’s ambassador to the UAE. Kapoor in turn has been appointed as the ambassador to the Russian federation.

Sunjay Sudhir took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude.

“Honoured to be appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Will do my best to further strengthen bilateral relations in line with the vision of our leaders,” Sudhir tweeted.

Sudhir, a 1993 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was appointed as envoy to Maldives in 2019, previously served as joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that he was the Consul General of India in Sydney from 2002 to 2004.

His foreign assignments include counsellor at the permanent mission of India to the world trade organisation, Geneva (2007-11), head of the economic and commercial wing at the Indian embassy, Colombo (2004-07), second secretary (political, information and culture) at the Indian embassy, Damascus (1997-2000) and third secretary at the Indian embassy in Cairo (1995-97).

Sudhir holds the degree of bachelor of technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi (1984 to 1988).

He holds a certificate in diplomatic practice from Oxford University (UK) and certification courses, conducted by the world trade organization, in – TRIPS and public health; WTO law and jurisprudence; and the settlement of disputes at the world trade organization.

