Sunny, Bobby Deol’s Instagram wishes for mom Prakash Kaur on her b’day

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took to their respective Instagram accounts to shower their mother, Prakash Kaur, with love and wishes on her birthday.

“Happy birthday mom,” Sunny wrote along with an image of him leaning on his mother’s shoulder.

Bobby shared a picture in which we see the two brothers sharing smiles with their mother.

“Maa happy birthday,” Bobby captioned the image, with kissing emojis.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Aunty looks so cute. Please share such pictures more often.”

“God bless her,” another one commented.

Prakash Kaur is Dharmendra’s first wife and has four children with him — Sunny, Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita.

Bobby is currently seen in the digitally-released film, “Class of ’83”, and Prakash Jha’s web series, “Aashram”. Sunny is busy with his work in the political arena, as the BJP MP of the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.