Sunny Leone completes shooting for Tamil horror-comedy ‘Oh My Ghost’

Chennai: Actress Sunny Leone has finished shooting for director Yuvan’s Tamil historical horror-comedy ‘Oh My Ghost’.

Talking to IANS, director Yuvan said,”Sunny Leone plays a queen-like character in the film. This is a fantasy film. So, the role that she plays is not representative of any region or time period.”

The director explains that he was looking for a person who could look supercilious and at the same time cool and that was when he realised Sunny Leone would be perfect for the character.

The director says Sunny loved the script. “She laughed so much during the narration of the script and it was evident that she liked it,” says the director.

Sunny, for her part, says, “There are some films that are able to make you chuckle at a script level. I enjoyed doing the film for just that reason.

“It’s scary in parts and so funny in others. I think that’s such a clever combination. It’s hard to make people laugh and I did put in the extra effort in nailing the timing. Besides that, I also learnt my dialogues with my diction coach. It’s a special film and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The film, which will feature actors Satish, Dharsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan and Thanga Durai, has been produced by D. Veera Sakthi and K. Sasikumar of VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios.