Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top Bollywood actress confirmed, who is she?

Mumbai: As the countdown to the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 begins, the excitement among fans has reached fever pitch. Speculations are now rife that a prominent Bollywood actress will also enter Salman Khan’s show as a contestant.

While the makers have already announced the names of 12 confirmed contestants, the identity of this mysterious actress remains under wraps, adding to the excitement and intrigue surrounding the show. Fans are eagerly guessing who the mystery actress could be. Social media platforms are buzzing with predictions and a few netizens wonder if it is Sneha Ullal.

If the latest information by The Khabri is to be believed, not Sneha but actress Sunny Leone will be joining Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, an official confirmation by the makers is still awaited.

In a fresh update, we hear that Bigg Boss OTT 2 shooting is set to kick start today. The production team is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a riveting season packed with drama, challenges, and unexpected surprises.

The premiere episode, scheduled for June 17, promises to be a spectacular event, with fans eagerly anticipating the grand entry of all the contestants, including the mystery Bollywood actress.

Which contestant are you supporting in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.