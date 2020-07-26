Sunny Leone has a new meditating partner!

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 26th July 2020 7:16 am IST
Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has a new meditating partner, which happens to be a lizard!

Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a video of herself using a heart filter, with Indian classical music playing in the background. In the video, she points out towards a lizard resting on a plant.

“Just the lizard and I this morning!! Meditated together,” she wrote alongside the video, which currently has 670K likes.

Recently, Sunny had posted a black-and-white video on Instagram where she is seen working out on a stationary cycle.

“All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID,” Sunny captioned the video.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

