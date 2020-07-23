Sunny Leone is back to ‘boring home gym’

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 2:17 pm IST
Sunny Leone is back to 'boring home gym'

Mumbai:  Actress Sunny Leone is not quite excited about working out in her home gym. She described the idea as boring.

Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where is seen working out on a stationary cycle.

“All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID,” Sunny captioned the video.

The actress recently shared a post, which was all about dancing. In the boomerang video, she could be seen with a group of dancers. Keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines, all the dancers wear masks, except Sunny.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

Source: IANS
Categories
BollywoodEntertainmentIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close