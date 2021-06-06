Sunny Leone shares ‘hidden’ birthday video

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 6th June 2021 2:52 pm IST
How Sunny Leone's 'army' battled to zip her up, watch funny video
Sunny Leone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone put up a fun birthday video on her social media account on Sunday.

The actress celebrated her birthday on May 13 and shared the video almost a month later.

She called it “The hidden birthday video” in the caption put up on her Instagram account.

In the video, she is seen sitting with balloons tied to her head and she enjoys the happy zone that she is in.

Sunny is currently shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film “Shero”. The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

