Sunny Leone spends beach time with hubby Daniel

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 5:43 pm IST
Sunny Leone spends beach time with hubby Daniel

Mumbai, Aug 16 : Actress Sunny Leone has spent time on a beach with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny took to Twitter, here she posted a picture from the beach. In the image, Sunny is seen dressed in shorts and a white shirt and completed her look with sunglasses and a baseball cap. WhileA Daniel is just wearing black shorts.

“Beach time with @DanielWeber99,” she captioned the picture.

Sunny along with Daniel and their three children — Nisha, Noah and Asher spend a lot of time at the beach.

READ:  Loans restructuring to increase lenders' refinancing requirements: Ind-Ra

The actress keeps sharing tidbits from their outings.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close