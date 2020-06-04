Sunny Leone wants to return to Mumbai as soon as possible

Mumbai: Sunny Leone who went to the United States along with Daniel and children said that she wants to return to Mumbai as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned that the actress along with husband and children Nisha, Noah and Asher, flew away to the Unites States last month. The actress took this decision as she felt her children would be safer there against coronavirus.

Why actress went to US?

In an interview, the actress said that she decided to fly to the US as it was important to be with Daniel’s family.

Talking about children’s first day in the US, she said that they played outside all day. She added that the journey to the US was of 39 hours.

When asked about future plans, the actress said that she has no idea about the local industry. However, the family can lead a comfortable life with the savings, she added.

The actress made it clear that she don’t want to leave Mumbai home and said that she will return once the international flights resume.

Meanwhile, the actress shares her photograph on Instagram account.

In one image, she is seen posing on a farm, while in the second picture she is seen standing next to her husband Daniel Weber.

