News Desk 1Updated: 5th December 2020 8:25 pm IST
Sunny Leone yearning to take over the world

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Sunny Leone is ready to take over the world, but not without her husband.

The actress took to social media — Twitter and Instagram — to share a selfie along with a love note for her husband, Daniel Weber.

In the photo, Sunny is seen in a multicoloured top, while her husband makes an all-black statement. They pout while posing for the camera.

“Time to take over the world with @dirrty99,” she wrote as caption.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for “Koka Kola”, a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fiction web series, and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of “Splitsvilla” as a host.

There is a film lined up in the South, too. Details of the untitled project are under wraps.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

