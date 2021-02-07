‘Super Car Rally’ organised in Hyderabad for cancer awareness

Updated: 7th February 2021 11:43 am IST
Photo: A 'Super Car Rally' was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday to create awareness about cancer among the people (Soure: ANI)

Hyderabad: A ‘Super Car Rally’ was organised in Hyderabad on Sunday to create awareness about cancer among the people.

The rally, organised by Apollo hospitals, was flagged off by Tollywood actress Malavika Sharma.

“In order to create awareness among the public about the early detections and prevention of cancer, Apollo hospitals along with Cure Foundation have organised ‘Super Car Rally’ in Hyderabad,” Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Institute told ANI. 

Dr Reddy said that prevention measures and minor changes in lifestyle can nearly prevent 75 per cent of the risk of getting cancer.

“People must be aware that cancer can be detected in its early stage and prevented. Simple prevention measures and minor changes in lifestyle can nearly prevent 75 per cent of the risk of getting cancer. The children and youngsters must take utmost care right from childhood. They must eat vegetarian food, exercise for 30 to 40 minutes every day, and should not smoke,” he said.

Sharma, who flagged off the rally said: “I have been a part of the cancer rally for a year now and it is really great that such rallies are conducted to create awareness among people regarding cancer.”

Source: ANI

