Super Dancer 4: After Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur quits show?

Mumbai: The 80’s iconic pair of Bollywood Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff will be appearing on the upcoming episode of dance reality show Super Dancer 4 as guest judges. They will be taking over Shilpa Shetty’s seat on the Independence Day special episode.

A few pictures from the sets are surfacing online. However, what grabbed audience attention is another judge Geeta Kapur’s absence. According to a report in Spotboye, after Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor too will be missing from the judging seat this time. And in her absence, another popular choreographer and reality show judge Terence Lewis will take over her place.

80's iconic pair Sangeeta Bijlani and Jackie Shroff to visit as special guests on Super Dancer – Chapter 4 pic.twitter.com/AQj3tqnuEB — urdu desi stories 18+ (@sagharsalman1) August 11, 2021

A source close to the project told the news portal that Geeta has not left the show. “Geeta couldn’t come for yesterday’s episode shoot as she was not keeping well. And hence Terence was invited to judge on her behalf,” source said.

Shilpa, who has been a judge on Super Dancer since past three seasons, has been skipping the shoot after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornography case. As the show must go on, the makers have been shooting with special guests. In the past few weeks, we saw Karisma Kapoor, Genelia-Ritiesh Deshmukh and Sonali Bendre filling in for Shilpa.

The actress’ absence has certainly affected the fans of Super Dancer, but luckily, Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani will be taking over her seat.