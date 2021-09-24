Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty falls on Hema Malini’s feet [Video]

Mumbai: Sony TV’s dance reality show Super Dancer 4 will welcome Bollywood veteran diva Hema Malini as special guest this weekend. All the contestants will be seen performing to various hits of the dream girl. She will not only be enjoying the performance of the adorable little contestants but will also be matching steps with them.

In a video shared by Sony Television on social media, Hema Malini and Shilpa Shetty step on the stage to groove to hook step from the song Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from the 1975 film Pratigya. Hema can be seen channelling Dharmendra and recreated the famous hook step.

Shilpa tried to mimick her through the performance while her co-judge Geeta Kapur can be seen giving standing ovation.

“Dharam ji bolenge mujhe Bharatanatyam sikhao,” Hema said in the clip. The video ended with Shilpa falling on Hema’s feet. Watch it below:

Jab @dreamgirlhema ji ne karke dikhaye Dharmendra ji ke dance steps!



Iss haseen lamhe ko dekhne ke liye dekhte rahiye #SuperDancer4, iss weekend, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. @basuanurag @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur pic.twitter.com/i9jyi6it1j — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 24, 2021

Besides Hema, the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4 will also feature veteran actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure.