Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty loses 2 crore as she exits

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is one of the judges on Super Dancer 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu, has skipped shoot ever since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested. As ‘the show must go on’, the makers have been shooting with the special guests. Karisma Kapoor was roped in as Shilpa’s replacement for one episode and last week we saw Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh taking over the seats.

A few reports are suggesting that the actress is going to face financial loss of around Rs 2 crore due to her absence from Super Dancer 4. According to the reports, Shilpa is among the highest paid judges on the reality show with a huge pay of Rs 18-22 lakhs per episode. With two episodes being aired every week, the actress will face a loss of around Rs 2 crores for remaining absent for couple of weeks.

Amidst the rumours of Shilpa’s exit from the show, a few sources have said that the Hungama 2 actress is expected to start shooting for the show in a month’s time once her husband’s case settles down. The channel has also not taken any decision to remove Shilpa permanently from the show.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 9 in a case related to making and distributing pornographic films via mobile apps. He is currently under judicial custody. Shilpa Shetty’s involvement in the case has also been investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 has Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu as judges. While Shilpa is skipping the show, Geeta and Anurag are continuing it with other special guests. The show’s hosts are Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi.