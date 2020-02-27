‘Super excited’ to work with Asim Riaz: Jacqueline Fernandes

A+ A-

Mumbai: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes says is “super excited” to work with “Bigg Boss 13” runner-up Asim Riaz in a music video.

“The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but has a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right,” said Jacqueline.

She added: “I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I really loved working on this, because it was a passion project for me.”

Earlier, the actress and Asim took to Instagram Story and posted boomerang videos in which they can be seen doing dance rehearsals at a studio.

In the video, Jacqueline sports athleisure while Asim dons a yellow T-shirt.

“Here we go,” Asim captioned the video.

According to the reports, the song is a folk number composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Fans are going gaga after watching the videos.

A user commented: “You guys should do a movie together.”

“So happy for Asim.”

The song will be released by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-series.