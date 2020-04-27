Super spreaders become super savers; internet hail Tablighis

NEW DELHI: Branded as coronavirus ‘Super spreaders’ by a section of media, hundreds of recovered Tablighi Jamaat members have become ‘super savers’ for the critically ill patients affected by COVID-19.
As the Convalescent Plasma Therapy is showing positive results and the Delhi government struggles to find donors, the successfully recovered and have now tested negative for the novel coronavirus Jamaatis are registering to donated blood for the therapy.
In Tamil Nadu, a ‘Plasma Tarteeb Jamaat’ (Plasma Coordination Group) was formed and so far, around 450 Tablighi Jamaat volunteers have registered themselves.
Many more Tablighi Jamaat volunteers are registering for donation across India. Also many recovered members have already donated in Gujarat, Haryana, and other states.
Delhi CM appeals
The move came after CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed the people of all faiths to come forward and donate plasma for serious COVID-19 patients
“People of all faiths and religions are coming forward to save the lives of people belonging to other faiths and religions. So what if the life of a Hindu patient is saved by the plasma donated by a Muslim patient who has recovered from COVID-19, and what if a Muslim patient who is serious is saved by a Hindu patient,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
Following the CM’s appeal, around 300 members of Tablighi Jamaat recovered from COVID-19 agreed to donate their blood plasma for the treatment of other severely ill patients.
Super Spreaders
Tablighi Jamaat has been in the eye of a storm after scores of its members tested positive for COVID-19 following a pre-decided congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz.
‘Baseless accusations’ were hurled against the Tablighi Jamaatis and they were severely criticized and blamed for the spread of the pandemic in the country.
Super Savers
The offer to donate plasma by Tablighi members are hailed on social media and people are calling them ‘Super Savers’ and ‘Super Heroes’ or Taliighi Heros.
