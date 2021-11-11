Superfast express trains introduced between Hyderabad and Jaipur

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways has announced superfast trains from November 12 between Jaipur and Hyderabad to ease travel for passengers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The decision was taken after a rise was noticed in the number of travellers from the regions and will operate in both directions. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Shashi Kiran told the media, “The railway administration has decided to operate Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad (01 trips) special superfast rail service for the convenience of the passengers. Train No. 07115, Hyderabad – Jaipur (01 trip) Special Superfast train service date 12.11.21, will depart from Hyderabad at 20.20 hrs on Friday and will reach Jaipur at 05.25 hrs on Sunday,”

He added that similarly, Train No. 07116, Jaipur-Hyderabad (01 Trip) Special Superfast train service (date 14.11.21 will leave Jaipur at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and reach Hyderabad at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. “It will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mukhed, Nanded, Poorna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, and Phulera stations on the route,” he added.

Indian Railways has introduced several train routes across the country after travel resumed post the COVID-19 lockdowns in India.