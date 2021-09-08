Supermarket run on artificial intelligence opens in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The first automated supermarket powered by artificial intelligence technology without cashiers in Western Asia was launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

The giant retail company Carrefour presented its vision for the future in a shopping mall in Dubai by launching this store.

The store resembles Amazon’s unmanned grocery store that opened in 2018. The Carrefour mini-market looks like any ordinary store, filled with soft drinks and snacks, among sprawling storefronts.

The system for the supermarket tracks the movements of shoppers, eliminates payment queues, and allows people to get the products that will then go out immediately.

The payment system in this innovative store works through a smartphone application, as only those who have this application on their phones are allowed to enter.

As per the media reports, there are nearly a hundred small surveillance cameras covering the ceiling and countless sensors lined up on the shelves of the products in the store, and as soon as the shopper leaves the store, the purchase invoices arrive on their phones.

Carrefour city+ is going to change the way you shop forever! Stop by Mall of the Emirates for a seamless, cashier-less experience that will keep you coming back for more!

No checkout. Simply walk out. #MoreForYou #GreatMoments @MajidAlFuttaim pic.twitter.com/oLtekehWL4 — @CarrefourUAE (@CarrefourUAE) September 6, 2021

Hani Weiss, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Retail and franchisee of Carrefour in West Asia, told media, “This is what the future will look like… We believe in physical stores in the future. However, we believe the experience will change.”