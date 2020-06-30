Supermarkets in Hyderabad see sudden surge in sales

Hyderabad: Supermarkets in Hyderabad see sales surge due to speculation over lockdown in the city. A large number of residents were also seen at ATMs, salons and wine stores.

People reported that they were left with no option but to stand in long queues at the supermarkets in Hyderabad. At some stores, people struggle to even find parking for their vehicles.

They were seen buying rice, wheat, oil, bread and other essential items from the stores.

People rush to supermarket in Hyderabad to buy items

It seems that people want to avoid last minute rush to buy items in case lockdown is imposed.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister of Telangana, E. Rajender made it clear that lockdown in Hyderabad will be imposed only after consultation. The decision over it will be made after a cabinet meeting, he added.

Experts’ views on lockdown in Hyderabad

Earlier, experts suggested that lockdown of 15 days must be imposed in GHMC limits due to rise surge in coronavirus cases.

On Monday, 975 people tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana State. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 15394.

The state also reported six deaths during the day, taking the toll to 253.

Greater Hyderabad remained the worst-affected region accounting for 861 of the total fresh cases. Rangareddy and Medchal districts reported 60 cases. The remaining cases were reported from 13 districts.